Marion County Health Department will now require preregistration for drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Medical workers put on personal protective equipment (PPE) before starting shifts at a Covid-19 drive-thru testing site in El Paso, Texas, U.S., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Texas recorded more than 9,000 new cases in a 24-hour period last week, the steepest daily increase since Aug. 4, according to state health department figures. Photographer: Joel Angel Juarez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Starting Monday, anyone who wants to be tested for COVID-19 at one of the Marion County Health Department’s three drive-thru locations will need to preregister for the test.

People who want to visit the free testing sites can register online. If you need help with the online application or do not have internet access, call 317-221-5515.

“Over the past several days, we have seen a significant rise in the number of people visiting our COVID-19 testing sites,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department. “Registering in advance will result in shorter lines and a shorter wait time to get tested.”

Marion County Public Health Department testing locations and times:

MCPHD Main Building

3838 N. Rural Street

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wednesdays 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

MCPHD South District Health Office

7551 S. Shelby Street

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

West side

3685 Commercial Drive

Mondays and Wednesdays: 7 a.m-2 p.m.

