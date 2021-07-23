Coronavirus

Marion County health officials release COVID guidance for schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Public Health Department is stopping short of recommending masks for all students and teachers for this upcoming school year.

The department released its initial guidance for schools on Friday afternoon.

The guidance says schools should cohort students and maintain social distancing of 3 feet. It says only unvaccinated students, teachers and staff should wear masks.

The department does say masks should be required for everyone on buses — that’s part of a federal mandate.

The guidance also recommends quarantining for at least 10 days for those who come in contact with a confirmed case.

The department says it is monitoring the impact of the Delta variant.

Indianapolis Public Schools on Tuesday announced its policies for the upcoming school year. Students and staff who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear masks this fall. Masks will be optional for those who are fully vaccinated. Vaccinated staff and students aged 12 or older can opt out of wearing a mask by voluntarily providing proof of vaccination.