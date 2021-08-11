Coronavirus

Maroon 5 requires proof of COVID vaccinations or negative test results to attend concerts

Maroon 5 performs at Byron Allen's 4th Annual Oscar Gala to Benefit Children's Hospital Los Angeles at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, on Feb. 9, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Entertainment Studios)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Maroon 5 will require people attending their concerts, including one at Ruoff Music Center on Aug. 21, to present proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or negative test results within hours before the show, the band announced Wednesday on Twitter.

“We want you to know that our top priority is the safety and well being of our fans as well as that of the hard working men and women who make these events possible,” the tweet said in part. “To that end we want to convey our support of recent news around shows starting to require additional protocols for entry, therefore starting on Aug 16th and in the following markets, proof of a negative test result within 48 hours of your show OR full vaccination will be required to attend.”

Ruoff Music Center said in a tweet shortly after the one from Maroon 5 that the venue would require a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event or proof of vaccination for entry. The proof of vaccination would be either the original vaccination card or a printed copy of the vaccination card.

“Unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours before entry to the facility and will provide printed proof of negative result prior to entering the venue,” Live Nation said on a webpage for Ruoff Music Center, which including other information about the show. “Unvaccinated fans over 12 years old with a valid medical restriction & medical note will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours before entry to the facility, and will provide printed proof of negative result prior to entering the venue.”

The band’s tour kicked off Tuesday in Auburn, Washington. The vaccination proof will be required at shows through Oct. 8, including ones in Clarkston, Michigan; Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; and Cincinnati.