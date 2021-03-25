Mask mandate, capacity restrictions will remain in Marion County past April 6

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mask mandate and capacity restrictions will continue in Marion County until the current public health order is rescinded or superseded, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Thursday.

“We will continue to exercise the local authority granted to us by the state to keep Indianapolis on the right track,” Hogsett said during a virtual press conference Thursday morning. “Because although the light is brighter, we are not out of the tunnel itself. Make no mistake, we have a ways to go.”

The news came just two days after Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the statewide mask mandate would change to an advisory beginning April 6.

“While our numbers are improved from what we saw last summer, we cannot be lulled into a false sense of security,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, the Marion County Public Health Department director. “We are near the end of the race, we can see the finish line, but we have not yet crossed it.”

Caine said one of the main factors in getting back to normal is the county’s ability to get to herd immunity, by vaccinating 70-80% of the adult population. She said she’s expecting the county to reach herd immunity this summer.

“Until we have greater numbers of vaccinations in Marion County, I think it’s only responsible to continue to mask up, to continue to socially distance, to continue to have the restrictions in place,” Hogsett said.