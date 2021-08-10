Coronavirus

Masks required at all MSD Wayne Township Schools facilities starting Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Masks will again be required inside any Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township facilities beginning Wednesday, the district announced.

All individuals will be required to wear a mask inside any of the facilities and while riding on school buses.

Exceptions for the mask mandate include:

A child under the age of 2 years;

A person with a disability who cannot wear a mask, or cannot safely wear a mask, for reasons related to the disability;

A person for whom wearing a mask would create a risk to workplace health, safety, or job duty as determined by the workplace risk assessment external icon.

The new requirements at MSD Wayne Township fall in line with the recommendations laid down by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC is recommending universal mask wearing indoors for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors at K-12 schools.

This recommendation is for everyone, no matter their vaccination status.