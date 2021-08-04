Coronavirus

Monroe County, IU issue mask mandates

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Monroe County announced Wednesday that it is reinstating a county-wide mask mandate, citing concerns of growing COVID-19 cases in the area.

The Monroe County Board of Health met with local health officials on Tuesday to discuss the renewal of coronavirus regulations in the midst of the surging delta variant.

According to the Monroe County Health Department, the following mandate will go into effect Wednesday at noon: Everyone must wear a face shield, face covering or mask when in an indoor public space when the county is in a yellow, orange or red advisory level.

As of Thursday, Monroe County is in Indiana’s advisory level of yellow. The Board of Health said that it will revisit its decision at later meetings.

Indiana University also announced Wednesday that it will require students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear masks indoors beginning Thursday. The university said this applies to all of its campuses — IU Bloomington, IUPUI, IU East, IU Kokomo, IU Northwest, IU South Bend and IU Southeast.

The school said it will revisit the requirement and make changes as needed based on local data.