More Hoosiers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine; ISDH lowers age to 55 and older

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – More Hoosiers have are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana.

The Indiana State Department of Health lowered the vaccine age requirement to 55 and older Tuesday morning.

Other people eligible to signup for the vaccine in Indiana include healthcare workers and first responders.

For more information, click here.

