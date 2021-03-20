More Hoosiers eligible to sign up for vaccine Monday; age lowered to 40 and over

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – More Hoosiers will be eligible to sign up for vaccines, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The department said that those 40 and over will be able to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations as of Monday.
This expansion will allow more than 40,000 additional Hoosiers to be able to sign up for appointments, said the department.
For more information and to sign up for for a vaccine appointment, click here.