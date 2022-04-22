Coronavirus

Musical chairs in Danville celebrates return to in-person events

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The music started and more than 120 people stood up from their seats Thursday night to participate in what was billed as the Indiana’s largest musical chairs competition.

Hendricks County Senior Services’ first-of-its-kind event happened at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds. Participants tried to be the last person sitting while a DJ played some music. Others enjoyed a pretty nice spread of food and drinks.

Organizers tell News 8 that not only was the competition a fundraiser but also a way to celebrate having in-person events as the coronavirus pandemic wanes.

Helee Adkins, development coordinator for Hendricks County Senior Services, “It started because we needed more comfy and safe chairs for our seniors. We had a fundraiser right before the pandemic and we said, ‘Let’s celebrate now that we’re back together again and showcase our new chairs.’”

Event organizers aren’t sitting on their hands; they hope to have similar events in the future.