Health Spotlight: New COVID-19 variant causing jump in cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new dominant strain of COVID-19 is causing a jump in COVID cases this summer. Former Attorney General and WISH-TV medical expert Dr. Jerome Adams joins Friday’s Health Spotlight to discuss the new COVID-19 strain.

Dr. Adams also discusses the record-high number of suicides in the United States in 2022 and if there is a solution to help bring those numbers down.