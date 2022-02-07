New Jersey, Delaware set timelines for the end of school mask mandates

Coronavirus

(CNN) — The Democratic governors of New Jersey and Delaware have both set timelines for the end of their states’ school mask mandates in a sign of the receding wave of COVID-19 and the country’s move toward a “new normal.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will announce Monday a timeline to end the state’s school mask mandate next month, his office told CNN. The policy will allow students and school officials to be unmasked as of March, two years after the pandemic gripped the country and the region.

Murphy first spoke to the New York Times about his planned announcement. The governor and officials are scheduled to hold a 1 p.m. coronavirus briefing Monday.

Similarly, Delaware Gov. John Carney announced that the state’s universal indoor mask mandate will end on February 11 and that school mask mandates will expire March 31.

“We’re in a much better place than we were several weeks ago in the middle of the Omicron surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” Carney said.

“I want to be clear about this point — COVID is still circulating in our communities. And the virus still poses a risk of serious illness, particularly among those who are not up to date on their vaccinations,” he added. “But we have the tools to keep ourselves and each other safe.”

The decisions to end school mask mandates reflect the shifting tide on mask politics and frustration with continued COVID-related restrictions two years into the pandemic.

In November, Murphy narrowly won reelection in the blue state by winning 51% of the vote over Republican Jack Ciattarelli. The close victory came amid often fierce opposition to mask mandates, particularly in less liberal parts of the state, and represented a warning sign for his and other Democratic leaders’ commitments to mask and vaccine mandates.

In Virginia, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin opposed school mask mandates during his successful 2021 campaign. Once he took office, he sought to impose a ban on mask mandates, but his executive order is on hold as lawsuits from schools and parents make their way through the courts.

Many states led by Republican leaders never instituted school mask mandates or have rescinded them. The rapid decline of the omicron variant over the past few weeks has also made states more comfortable dropping mask requirements.

The Biden administration has not offered a plan or roadmap for how states should handle the transition out of the COVID-19 emergency into a greater sense of normalcy.

Masks and vaccinations

Masks have been shown to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in crowded indoor spaces. Still, they can be uncomfortable when worn for long periods of time and can hinder communication. In addition, although anyone can spread the virus to others, children and young people are at much lower risk of severe illness and death from the virus than older people — particularly if they have been vaccinated.

Vaccination rates in New Jersey and Delaware are above average for the U.S. About 73% of people in New Jersey and about 67% of people in Delaware are fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Carlos del Rio, the executive associate dean of the Emory University School of Medicine, said removing masks may be the right move for school districts in highly vaccinated communities.

“As the cases are decreasing right now with omicron, you know, in a couple of weeks, maybe removing masks is actually the right thing to do,” he told CNN on Monday. “It allows us the opportunity to actually peel off one of those restrictions that has been so controversial and, you know, things we can do in schools — we can improve ventilation, we can do so many other things that are necessary.”

As of now, New Jersey does not require face masks in most outdoor and indoor settings, but masks are required in high-risk areas such as schools, hospitals, public transit, child care centers, correctional facilities and homeless shelters, according to the state.

The CDC has recommended that schools remain open for in-person instruction and that all students, staff, teachers and visitors wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.

