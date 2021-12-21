Coronavirus

NHL to pause season Wednesday and resume after Christmas

(CNN) — Because of COVID-19 issues, the National Hockey League and NHL Players Association have announced updated plans and now will pause operations leaguewide beginning Wednesday and lasting through Christmas, with team facilities reopening Dec. 26.

The two Tuesday games that have remained on the schedule — the Washington Capitals at the Philadelphia Flyers and the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Vegas Golden Knights — are still on as planned. All four of Wednesday’s games had already been postponed before the league and union opted to suspend operations. Ten of 15 games Thursday had already been postponed.

Games are scheduled to resume Dec. 27.

With Monday night’s announcement, there now have been 49 games postponed, 44 of them since Dec. 13.

On Sunday, the NHL and NHLPA had announced the regular-season schedule would continue but that effective Monday all games involving cross-border travel between the US and Canada would be postponed through Thursday.

Several professional leagues and university sports programs have been forced to change their game plan in the face of positive tests or coronavirus exposure.

The cancellations and postponements are the latest disruptions due to the increased spread of COVID-19 in the US.

