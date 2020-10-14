Ohio asks Indiana travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival

(WISH) — People traveling from Indiana to Ohio are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, according to a COVID-19 travel advisory issued by the Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday.

According to the advisory, people traveling to Ohio from a state that is reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are asked to self-quarantine for 2 weeks. As of Wednesday, those states include: Indiana, South Dakota, Idaho, Wisconsin, Iowa, Wyoming, Kansas and Nevada.

The advisory comes just one day after Chicago issued an emergency travel order for Hoosiers. That quarantine order applies to people coming from Indiana for non-work purposes and to Chicago residents returning to the city from Indiana, unless that person is an essential worker. Exceptions to the order include travel for medical care and parental shared custody, the order says.

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 1,172 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths. The new COVID-19 cases are from between Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 while the newly reported deaths are from between Oct. 11 and Oct. 13.

Gov. Eric Holcomb extended Indiana’s mask mandate to at least Nov. 14 on Wednesday. He also extended Stage 5 of the Back on Track reopening plan.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health through Oct. 13, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.