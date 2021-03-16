Ohio lowers age limit for vaccine to 16 years old and up

Ohio State University clinic manager Paige Blankenship, left, administers one of the first Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to Osvaldo Campanella Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced the coronavirus vaccine will be available for anyone over the age of 16 by month’s end.

The governor says the expansion is warranted with a significant increase in vaccine doses expected soon.

DeWine said Tuesday that people 40 and older will be eligible beginning Friday, along with people suffering from cancer, heart disease, and obesity.

Anyone 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine on March 29.

The governor says there is a moral imperative to move as quickly as possible to vaccinate all Ohioans who want a shot.