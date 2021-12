Coronavirus

Omicron leads to new visitation guidelines at Franciscan Health hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New guidelines are being implemented for visitors at Franciscan Health hospitals in Indianapolis and Mooresville.

Beginning Thursday at 7 a.m., patients will be allowed one visitor each day and the daily visitor must be the same person.

Visitors must be at least 18, wear a mask provided by the hospital and pass a COVID-19 screening.

The changes are being made due to the omicron variant of coronavirus.

