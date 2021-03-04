‘Overcoming COVID’ town hall to look at next steps out of pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Thursday night, News 8 will host “Overcoming COVID,” a town hall discussion.

Brooke Martin and Phil Sanchez will hosts as experts discuss vaccines, mental health, education and the economy.

This weekend marks one year since the first confirmed virus case in Indiana, a pandemic that has now killed more than 12,000 Hoosiers.

On Thursday night, we will talk about the path forward over the next 12 months.

Guests include:

Dr. Virginia Caine, Director, Marion County Public Health Department

Kristen Kelley, Nursing Director of Infection Prevention, IU Health

Dr. Ram Yeleti, EVP, Chief Physician Executive, Community Health Network

Aleesia Johnson, Superintendent, Indianapolis Public Schools

Carter Cramer, lead psychiatric nurse practitioner, IU Health behavioral health

Gerry Dick, Host, Inside Indiana Business

Kyle Anderson, Kelley School of Business

Catch the discussion at 6 p.m. on WISH-TV or live stream here.

For the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or click here.

For the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or click here.

Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday reported 32 more Hoosier deaths, bringing the toll to 12,231.