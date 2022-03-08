Coronavirus

Pediatricians bracing for wave of multi-system inflammatory syndrome cases in children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – While coronavirus hospitalizations in children may have hit their peak, health officials say this group is not in the clear just yet.

Doctors are now bracing for a wave of COVID-19 induced multi-system inflammatory syndrome, also known as MIS-C.

MIS-C is characterized as a condition targeting mostly children that comes after a viral infection where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, and kidneys.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Colin Rogerson, pediatrician at the Regenstrief Institute, who lists signs and symptoms parents need to look for should they suspect their child has developed MIS-C.

“Typical symptoms are pretty general,” Rogerson said. “They can be headache, fatigue, muscle aches, fever, nausea, vomiting…just not really feeling well and having very low energy. So, they can be very non-specific sometimes. What parents should look for is if their child has a fever that is not tied to any other specific symptoms.”

By this, Rogerson means, parents should monitor their children and pay close attention if they present a fever without any other respiratory symptoms such as a cough, runny nose, or nasal congestion.

MIS-C typically appears four to six weeks after a coronavirus infection. While Rogerson is not seeing the influx of patients in his practice he had anticipated, he says it is still too early to tell.