Pet Pals TV: Therapy dogs help children get vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This time the host of Pet Pals TV, Patty Spitler, stopped by with her guests Eskenazi Health pet therapy manager Shelly Fisher and Eskenazi Health speech-language pathologist Sara Feehan.

They discussed how therapy dogs are helping to calm children in Marion County as they get vaccinated against COVID-19.

They also talked about how to get involved in the Eskenazi therapy dog program.

For more information on the program, click here

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.