Plainfield announces new coronavirus guidelines

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Town of Plainfield officials announced new restrictions following Gov. Eric Holcomb’s decision to end stage 5 and put new guidelines in place following an increase in COVID-19 cases.

In an executive order signed by town council president Robin Brandgard, town facilities will be closed to “walk-in” traffic, according to town officials. All visitors will be required to make an appointment and all in-person meetings are discouraged.

The Richard A. Carlucci Recreation & Aquatic Center will have a 250-person capacity limit and members will have to sign up for aerobics and aquatics classes, which will be limited to 25 people, according to Plainfield’s website.

Town leaders said the parks department is not allowing any new rentals.

New restrictions across the state began Sunday after Gov. Holcomb said he’d sign an executive order to impose capacity limits on social gatherings and some school events.

