Protesters gather at Statehouse to fight mask mandate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds gathered at the Statehouse Sunday afternoon to protest the mask mandate in Indianapolis.

Protesters said state and local governments shouldn’t mandate that people wear mask.

The group said they’re not against people wearing masks, but they also believe wearing a mask should be a choice.

Five counties in the state have a mask mandate including Marion and Monroe Counties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several major stores like Walmart, Kroger and Costco are requiring people to wear masks.

