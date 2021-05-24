Coronavirus

Purdue ends outdoor mask mandate

A view of a pedestrian entrance to Purdue University. (WISH File Photo from Video)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Masks will no longer be required outdoors at Purdue University.

The school has lifted its mask mandate when outdoors. They were required when social distancing was not possible.

School officials say masks are still necessary when indoors.

“Until a greater share of the campus community is vaccinated against COVID-19 and has documentation of their vaccination on file with the Protect Purdue Health Center, wearing a face mask remains required indoors — including in classrooms, research and instructional laboratories, in dining halls when not eating and the common spaces of campus buildings,” the school announced on Monday.

The university says some campus activities and travel may require proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

“Although vaccination is strongly encouraged, individuals may instead choose weekly COVID-19 surveillance testing on campus this fall as a means of protecting others and the Purdue community,” the university said.