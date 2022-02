Coronavirus

Purdue removing mask mandate in athletic venues, most other indoor spaces

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University on Wednesday announced it is removing its mask mandate in most indoor spaces, inducing athletic venues.

The new policy takes effect Friday.

The mask mandate will still be in effect in instructional, research and health care settings, as well as anywhere else where masks are contractually required.

Purdue’s mask mandate for indoor spaces was reinstated Aug. 2, 2021.