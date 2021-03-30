Purdue to open COVID vaccination clinic in April at Co-Rec sports center

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University told students Tuesday it will set up a vaccination clinic in April in the Córdova Recreational Sports Center.

A note to students from Willie Reed, dean of the Purdue College of Veterinary Medical and chair of the Vaccine Allocation Task Force, said Indiana State Department of Health is providing Indiana universities and colleges with COVID-19 vaccines for their students regardless of residency.

The clinic in the sports center, known as the Co-Rec, will prioritize all undergraduate, graduate and professional students first. The clinic will open sometime between Saturday and April 10; the start will be determined when the vaccine is available. The clinic will be open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Students will learn more through their email and social media.

The clinic will provide the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots 21 to 42 days apart. Students will sign up for appointments at the Co-Rec clinic, but the sign-up process has yet to be determined.

“Many of the details surrounding our vaccination efforts are determined by the state, and there is a lot we still don’t know,” Reed said in the note to students.

Purdue’s announcement came after the University of Notre Dame announced it will also have a campus vaccination clinic for its students.

Both announcements follow Gov. Eric Holcomb’s confirmation in a statewide address a week ago that all Hoosiers ages 16 and up will qualify for the vaccine starting Wednesday.

An Indiana University spokesman said Monday that no decisions had yet been made on plans for a clinic in Bloomington.