Purdue University to require masks for all starting Monday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University starting Monday will again require face masks for everyone indoors on campus, regardless of vaccination status, the university said Friday.

The policy update includes students, employees and visitors to campus.

The university said Tippecanoe County is among the areas of substantial transmission that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended to return to masks for vaccinated and unvaccinated people as part of an effort to slow the spread of the very contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

Purdue said Dr. Jeremy Adler, Tippecanoe County health officer, voiced support for the CDC recommendation as an important step to prevent illness and save lives, adding that “local hospitals are caring for increasing numbers of patients sick from COVID-19 and are beginning to be strained.”

Full statement from Purdue University: