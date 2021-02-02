Retired nurse emerges after a year of isolation to protect others during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The doors of 80-year-old Rhonda Purtell’s home have been shut for nearly a year. Over these past months — more than 10 — she’s spent her days cooking, reading and watching an episode or two of her favorite Netflix show.

Why? Because she knew when COVID-19 hit, things were going to go south. And quickly.

Purtell is a retired infection control nurse. Her training not only included how to administer IVs and assess vitals, but also learning about the history of medicine — pandemics included.

“They always warned us that ‘the big one’ was coming. I remember going to seminars, and the instructors would say that we don’t know when this is going to happen, but we know it will happen,” Purtell said.

The decision to self-quarantine was easy. But it wasn’t so much for her safety. It was about protecting others including her daughter, Sheila, who works as an ICU nurse.

Purtell told herself in the very beginning she was going to do everything she could to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“I was all about preventing transmission when I was in infection control and this is what the [coronavirus pandemic] is all about…wearing masks and staying home.”

Purtell became a nurse after graduating from then Evansville College in 1961 and retired 40 years later. But she couldn’t stay away from what always felt like home. In 2014, she went back to Community Hospital, but this time as a volunteer.

She’s missed this work tremendously since she had to step away back in March of last year. The good news is Purtell is slated to get her second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Feb. 3 and she couldn’t be more excited to get back to doing what she loves best.

When she walks through the hospital’s sliding glass doors, she says her heart will swell with joy and gratitude.

“I’m going to feel so many emotions … probably a tear in my eye,” Purtell said.

