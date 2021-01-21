Safety precautions and patience are key after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As more people get their COVID-19 vaccine, they’re wondering when they can safely get back to normal life. Doctors say it takes about two weeks after the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for optimal protection to kick in. However, safety precautions will be necessary for a while to keep unvaccinated people safe.

“As soon as I get the second shot, I am going to hug them,” said Andrea Baetsle, speaking of her loved ones.

A lot of grandmothers can relate to Andrea Baetsle and her husband, Brad. The couple just received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Indianapolis. Their main motivation to get the immunization was to safely hug their eight grandkids again.

“We are a hugging family and not to be able to hug is very hard,” said Baetsle.

Healthcare workers said people may need to wait a bit longer for that hug after their shots.

Trending Headlines

“Immunity really happens two weeks after that second dose, full immunity. So in the meantime, we still need to do everything we have been doing. Still social distancing, wearing your masks, washing your hands. It’s just time to be extra patient,” said Melissa McMasters.

McMasters is the Nurse Administrator for the Immunization and Infectious Disease Program at the Marion County Public Health Department. She has been fighting the virus on the frontlines throughout the pandemic and is now helping seniors in Indiana get vaccinated.

According to the CDC the various COVID-19 vaccines have not been proven to reduce transmission of the virus. Health experts in Indianapolis said transmission seems unlikely, since the vaccine should highly reduce the chances of people getting the COVID-19 virus. Still, they suggest that people keep the safety of others in mind.

COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Marion County

“It is important even if you have received the vaccine, to note that there are several around you that haven’t,” said McMasters.

That means holding off that hug with the grandkids until everyone has gotten both doses of the vaccine. The CDC hasn’t made it clear what percentage of the population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. However, healthcare workers say every day as people get vaccinated, the solution to our social distanced dilemma inches closer.

“It is the light at the end of the tunnel for all of us to get back to normal, and to get rid of this pandemic,” said McMasters.

Until then, grandmothers like Lelia Ann Hill are prepared to be patient.

“Let’s say I will just be glad when that time comes, and I will know that I have two of them. But, I will still wear my mask,” said Hill.

She is determined to do whatever it takes, to once again safely hug her granddaughter.

“Our grandchildren are very important to us and just getting a hug from them and telling them that you love them,” said Hill.