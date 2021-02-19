Scientists debate if 1 dose of this vaccine is better than 2

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Scientists are at odds as to whether it’s more beneficial to administer just one dose of the Pfizer vaccine instead of two.

The editorial was published in the New England Journal of Medicine with one side saying a single dose works just as well and, if rationed, could vaccinate twice as many people within the same time period.

Others, however, argue this could do more harm than good because no scientific evidence exists to support that one dose will be equally effective.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health, to get his perspective.

Gillis: There was an article published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) and scientists were saying that it could be beneficial to have the Pfizer vaccine administered in one dose as opposed to two. Their argument was that this could vaccinate more people in a shorter amount of time. But this isn’t really evidence-based. So, first I want to ask you what your thoughts are about this argument–giving the Pfizer vaccine in just one dose in terms of costs versus benefits.

Doehring: That’s a really good question particularly here in the early days when the supply is fairly limited–having to make a judgement about what do you have the most confidence in. And there is no doubt that one dose does provide some protection. But the way these two vaccines we currently have available were designed and researched and their approval from the FDA was based on two doses. So, that’s where it becomes a little bit of an academic argument around what you see in some of the data versus what’s really appropriate in terms of public policy.

Gillis: So, we have to follow the science. And one of the researchers who argued against this says the 94% effectiveness after one dose is an overestimation. How does that happen? The statistics and math?

Doehring: When they did the study they looked at the protection from the day the first dose the vaccine was given. But when you looked at limited time periods–say a week after or two weeks after–obviously you’re going to see more protection the further out you are from that vaccine having been given. So, when you narrow down the number of people who you’re looking at and the number of cases involved you do start to see growing evidence of protection. But again the way the study was designed and the way the vaccine was designed was to be given as a two dose series and that second dose is really intended to provide longer term protection that endures over time.

I think the commentary that you see in the NEJM editorial raises this question: Should we actually do this at the public health level? I think the U.K. did make it their approach. Their approach was one dose for everybody and then we’ll get around to the second dose. But here in the U.S. the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) made the decision and the ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) endorsed the two dose regimen being appropriate for Americans.

Gillis: What I’m hearing here is it’s important to follow the science…always.

Doehring: Yeah. Absolutely. And again, the one dose option is an exciting development. I think the Johnson & Johnson one–it’s coming and it’s going to be a real game-changer for us. But at least here in the early months of vaccine availability I think sticking with the structure that was studied and the EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) approval terms makes the most sense and we believe it’s the most appropriate, safe and effective way to proceed.

So, there are trade-offs, but we have to follow the science and play in a way that it was executed here in the research trials.

Gillis: Right. So, maybe at some point moving forward there will be a research study, but it’s not there yet and we want to stick with the studies that say what’s proven safe and effective. Any last thoughts?

Doehring: Yes. A similar question has been raised about someone who’s already had COVID-19–if you give them that one dose and it boosts their immune system and immunity and they’re good to go. It’s a great idea, but it just hasn’t been studied and is not part of the approval at this point. So, that’s kind of why we’re stuck with this approach that we have. We’re getting folks vaccinated in the right priority, protecting people and I think we’re seeing the benefits of that with the numbers that have been crashing down over the last several weeks.

News 8’s medical reporter, Dr. Mary Elizabeth Gillis, D.Ed., is a classically trained medical physiologist and biobehavioral research scientist. She has been a health, medical and science reporter for over 5 years. Her work has been featured in national media outlets. You can follow her on Facebook @DrMaryGillis.