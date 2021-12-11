Coronavirus

Scientists identify symptoms of long-COVID in kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scientists are beginning to uncover symptoms of long-haul COVID-19 in kids. But what should parents and caretakers look for?

According to Dr. Chris Bethel, pediatrician at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, there is no typical case and symptoms vary greatly. But often in his practice, he sees young patients experience fatigue, inability to concentrate and chest pain.

He also says the anxiety and fear a child feels not knowing if they will ever be fully healthy again weighs heavily on them.

“Some of these kids come in with these complaints that they are suffering with concentration with school and are not doing well,” Bethel said. “They may have been very active in sports and now they are not able to participate. “Many of them can be seriously affected. Others lose their sense of smell for months which is disturbing, but it’s completely variable.”

By this, Bethel means, no two patients are alike. And when kids come into his office, their reaction to their condition varies.

Some, Bethel says, express their feelings of fear and anxiety. However, others — mostly the younger kids — don’t want to talk about it at all.