Second stimulus bill extends paycheck protection, provides some tax relief

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The new stimulus bill provides $284 billion to extend the Payroll Protection Program, which had expired over the summer.

The bill also provides some tax relief for companies that received PPP loans and opens the door for a second round according to CPA Leslie Boyd, of Clifton Larson Allen.

“Those expenses are deductible and we have a second round for businesses that have been hardest hit where they can possibly apply for a second round of the PPP loan so that is a really big deal,” said Boyd.

There is another tax credit added to this bill for businesses that do not qualify for PPP loans, called the employer retention credit. This provides an avenue for companies to keep people working when the cash flow dictates otherwise.

“Businesses that have been hard hit that have had declines in their revenue but hang on to their employees can also get quarterly tax credits that are refundable for keeping their employees on staff,” explained Boyd.

Inside of this relief bill, Congress has made the business lunch/dinner and breakfast deductible again. It has been decades since the business lunch was a tax write-off. The deduction has been called the “three-martini lunch credit” and is designed to specifically help the restaurant industry come back to life.

“There is a change in 2021 and 2022 to help the restaurant industry and that is to make meals — just meals not entertainment — 100% deductible so that is a big change that will help the restaurant industry in 2021 and 2022 during this time of recovery,” said Boyd.

The bill provides technical clarification from the first stimulus bill. It is important to remember anyone who received state or local grants for themselves, those are subject to different tax rules. Contact a tax advisor with questions.

