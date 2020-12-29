Should pregnant women get the coronavirus vaccine? A doctor weighs in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the wake of the growing list of coronavirus vaccine side effects, there’s now a new debate going on. Is it safe for pregnant women to get vaccinated?

The topic of conversation was raised because — while pregnant women were included in the vaccine clinical trials — there haven’t been separate trials testing the vaccine exclusively on pregnant women just yet, leaving many questioning if it could be harmful.

But Dr. Amy Beth Kressel, medical director of infection prevention and antimicrobial stewardship with Eskenazi Health, told News 8 there should be no cause for concern.

“The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology says that women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should not be denied this vaccine,” said Kressel “There’s probably no reason to believe that it would be harmful to the unborn children.”

Kressel said this is because the vaccine moves through the body quickly. In approximately two to three days, it’s completely cleared from the body. There is also no evidence to support that the vaccine crosses the placenta.

She goes on to say the benefits of the vaccination outweigh any potential risks. Pregnant women are more likely to get severe COVID-19 and suffer complications — something the medical community wants to avoid.

In the end though, Kressel says, it’s up to each woman to decide if they want to get vaccinated or not.

“If women want to delay getting the vaccine, that is their choice. If women want to get vaccinated, that is also her right. And if a woman wants to get more advice or wants to talk to her obstetrician or another physician that is also certainly in her right.”

