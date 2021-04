Coronavirus

St. Elmo’s closed due to COVID-19; restaurant to conduct thorough cleaning

Photo of letter on St. Elmo's door. (WISH Photo/Will Shaw)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – COVID-19 has closed a popular Indianapolis restaurant.

St. Elmo’s said they’ve closed due to COVID-19 “out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of their valued employees and customers.”

The restaurant said they are conducting a thorough cleaning.

According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, nine employees tested positive for the virus.

No timeline has been provided as to when the restaurant may reopen.