Coronavirus

State-run COVID-19 testing, vaccination sites change operations due to weather

Vehicles enter a coronavirus vaccination and testing site on West 16th Street near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several state-run COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will close due to the impending snow storm.

All state-run mobile clinics will close starting on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The Indiana State Department of Health says the clinics below will not open back up until at least Friday:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

La Porte

St. Joseph

Pulaski

Huntington

DeKalb

Cass

Fountain/Warren

Shelby

Madison

Howard

Vigo

Vermillion

Officials will make decisions on clinics south of Johnson County based on weather conditions.

if you have an appointment already set up for Wednesday, you should be given instructions to reschedule.