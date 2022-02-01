Coronavirus

State-run COVID-19 testing, vaccination sites change operations due to weather

Vehicles enter a coronavirus vaccination and testing site on West 16th Street near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (WISH Photo)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several state-run COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will close due to the impending snow storm.

All state-run mobile clinics will close starting on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The Indiana State Department of Health says the clinics below will not open back up until at least Friday:

  • Indianapolis Motor Speedway
  • La Porte
  • St. Joseph
  • Pulaski
  • Huntington
  • DeKalb
  • Cass
  • Fountain/Warren
  • Shelby
  • Madison
  • Howard
  • Vigo
  • Vermillion

Officials will make decisions on clinics south of Johnson County based on weather conditions.

if you have an appointment already set up for Wednesday, you should be given instructions to reschedule.

