State steps in to help schools with COVID-19 testing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The parking lot at Lawrence Township’s Administration building looked like a scene from the early days of the pandemic on Tuesday.

The State Department of Health’s initiative to get more people tested for COVID-19 is in full force. This time, the pop-up sites are largely happening at schools, where cars can be found waiting in long lines.

In one of the cars at Lawrence Township, was Joy Brooks and her one-year-old son who was getting tested after a possible exposure.

“I’m on the far east side, so it’s pretty convenient. Like with the CVS down the street, you have to make an appointment and their appointments have been scheduled out,” said Brooks.

Not being able to find a test site is something many parents told News 8 they were running into last week. At the end of the week, during a COVID-19 briefing, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box announced several new efforts aimed at helping schools.

“We also are trying to get more testing into school settings, both through our mobile units and through bio-nex now rapid tests. These rapid tests can quickly assess whether a student’s symptoms are COVID or not and this can help reduce the quarantine and keep our kids in school when they’re healthy enough to be there,” said Dr. Box.

Box also said schools have recently been sent surveys to get help with testing.

Some of the test sites are also offering vaccinations. Stephan Bowie took her daughter to get the shot after she got a notification from her school letting her know it was available.

“One-stop shop, get all your COVID needs met. Kudos to Lawrence Central and the state for working that out because it’s been smooth, seamless so far,” said Bowie.

With the state reporting more sick kids than ever before, parents hope the added resources are here to stay.

“I’m not overly concerned or worried about it but I do want to take all the precautions and stay safe,” said Bowie.

“I thought we were past it a little bit and now here comes the variants and all this stuff I don’t really understand but what I do understand is to stay at home, wear your masks and be safe,” said Brooks.

The Lawrence Township pop-up clinic runs through Wednesday from noon to 8 pm. It’s open to anyone, not just students and their families.