Stonybrook Intermediate and Middle School moves to virtual learning

Stonybrook Intermediate and Middle School is shown in May 2019. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)
by: Jacey Crawford
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A middle school on the city’s far west side is temporarily moving to virtual learning beginning Wednesday, the school said in a release.

In consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department, Stonybrook Intermediate and Middle School said the decision comes amid an increase in COVID-19 cases and other non-COVID illnesses among students and staff.

The school is offering free Wi-Fi hotspots to students in need of internet access.

During online learning, all extracurricular activities are canceled.

Stonybrook plans to resume in-person instruction on Sept. 7, the release said.

