Coronavirus

Students in Perry Township return to classroom amid pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Monday, students at Perry Township schools will be back in the classroom.

It’s the first district in Marion County to return to school since the Marion County Health Department released its COVID-19 guidance for schools on Friday. The health department said students and staff who are unvaccinated should mask up indoors.

At Perry Township, the district said masks are optional inside school for k-12 students.

(Provided Photo/Perry Township Schools Facebook page)

As the first students arrive to Southport Middle School, the principal and staff said they will be rolling out a red carpet for kids as they go to their classrooms. The district wants to build enthusiasm among students after last year being so unpredictable due to COVID-19.

However, COVID-19 is still top of mind on the first day of school. All students riding buses are required to wear masks, according to a federal mandate.

The Perry Township district said kids should also have a mask on hand at school, in case it is needed.

When it comes to the Marion County Health Department, they recommend students maintain a social distance of 3 feet. Plus, the department recommends masks be worn indoors for all unvaccinated students, teachers and staff, as well as any individual with an underlying condition regardless of vaccination status.