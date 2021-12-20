Coronavirus

Study shows omicron lingers in upper respiratory tract, is 10x less likely to infect lungs compared to delta

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to the CDC, omicron cases are doubling every one and half to three days, suggesting its rapid transmission could soon out burn the delta variant.

“Let’s (look at) data from Denmark,” Dr. Paul Burton, chief medical officer at Moderna, told News 8. “The hospitalization rate for delta is about 0.7%. It’s still early days, but the hospitalization rate for omicron in Denmark is 0.8%, so it’s right in the same ballpark. In South Africa there are about 7,500 people in the hospital — almost certainly omicron as their major cause of COVID-19.”

However, there have been very few deaths. So is the hype around omicron all it’s been made out to be?

Omicron may multiply 70 times more quickly than delta. However, according to a new study by scientists in Hong Kong, omicron tends to stay within the upper respiratory tract. Not only that, but it replicates 10 times more slowly in the lungs compared to the delta variant.

This suggests the mutation has a weakened ability to get into the blood, causing deadly inflammation in the organs.

However, the researchers do say now is not the time let up on precautionary measures.

In a statement, lead author, Dr. Michael Chan Chai-wai said: “By infecting more people, a very infectious virus may cause more severe disease and death even though the virus itself may be less pathogenic.”

They go on to say that evidence is mounting that omicron can partially evade vaccine immunity, making it a potentially significant threat.