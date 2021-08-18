Coronavirus

Survey: Majority of parents plan to send students to school in-person

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A majority of parents plan to send their children to school in-person this year, but want more information on preventing transmission, according to a recent survey from the Rockefeller Foundation commissioned Wednesday morning.

It shows 89% of parents were OK with going back to school in-person as of late July. The finding is up 5% from a similar survey in May.

Only about a quarter of respondents say they know details to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among young students.

Medical expert Dr. Amanda Furr with Community Health Network said parents often ask if their child should get vaccinated if they’re on the cusp of being 12-years-old.

She is encouraging all kids who are eligible to roll up their sleeves.

“There is no reason to wait if your child is 12 years and older. The vaccine is safe, it’s been studied in that age group and it’s effective. As soon as your child is eligible and has no other reason health-wise to not receive the vaccine, they should get it,” Dr. Furr said.

Community Health Network said getting vaccinated and mask-wearing are mitigation strategies to keep your kids safe when going back to school.