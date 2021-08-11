Coronavirus

Talks continue on COVID recommendations for Colts games at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Will masks be required to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Colts games in Lucas Oil Stadium this season?

A spokesman for the Marion County Public Health Department said Wednesday discussions continue.

The health department noted it has taken other measures to curb the virus at sports events: limited seating during the Indianapolis 500 in May, and restrictions on fans and participants at NCAA March Madness games in March and April at multiple locations in the city. NASCAR has set coronavirus limits for its participants in Sunday’s Brickyard 200; no recommendations for fans have been announced or posted online.

The Indianapolis Colts say they will announce “any remaining health and safety recommendations and protocols for the season” in a Thursday morning event with the media at Lucas Oil Stadium.

One of the Colts 2021 opponents, Baltimore, announced Monday that the Ravens will require all ticketed fans to wear approved face coverings at all times in indoor areas of M&T Bank Stadium, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, including retail stores, restrooms, suites, Club Level concourse, and elevators. The mandate would not apply to children younger than 2, or anyone actively eating or drinking. The mask mandate will remain in effect for the team’s entire season, including the Ravens Monday Night Football game with the Colts Oct. 11, a game that will air live on WISH-TV.

Fans who refuse to wear masks will first receive a warning, and second-time offenders will be removed from the stadium.

The Ravens based their decision on revised COVID-19 restrictions for the city of Baltimore.

The Marion County Public Health Department is providing recommendations on what’s done to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at Indianapolis Indians games underway at Victory Field: