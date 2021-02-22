Temperature scanners rendered useless, new study says

02 December 2020, Rhineland-Palatinate, Mainz: A temperature control is performed on one test person. The Minister of Health in Rhineland-Palatinate visited a trial vaccination centre. In order to test the structure, organization and procedures with possible vaccinations against Covid-19, Rhineland-Palatinate has set up a trial vaccination center in the state capital. Photo: Andreas Arnold/dpa (Photo by Andreas Arnold/picture alliance via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Non-contact temperature devices to detect fevers are of little value and can result in high numbers of false negatives, scientists from the University of Portsmouth say.

Airports – among offices, malls and other public places – have relied heavily on temperature scanners. These thermometers work by measuring heat radiating from the forehead thereby determining if a person has a fever or not.

This research, however, raises questions about their effectiveness in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

“If scanners are not giving an accurate reading, we run the risk of falsely excluding people from places they may want or need to go,” said co-author, Dr. Mike Tipton, in a news release. “We also risk allowing people with the virus to spread the undetected infection they have.”

The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) echoes this statement, adding temperature checks alone are not enough to detect infection and fevers typically aren’t elevated until after the incubation period.

The study, published in Experimental Physiology, had four key takeaways:

People infected with the virus don’t always present with a fever. If they do, it’s usually not until after hospitalization.

Skin temperature is not a reliable indicator of deep body temperature, which is necessary to detect a fever.

Even if the scanner could detect deep body temperature, it doesn’t necessarily mean a person has the coronavirus.

Taking two temperatures–at the finger and the eye–are better indicators of deep body temperature than scanning the skin’s surface.

Tipton says repurposing the scanners is possible and would be a better way to keep people safe.

“We think we can improve the identification of the presence of fever using the same kit, but looking at the difference between eye and finger temperature. It’s not perfect, but it is potentially better and more reliable.”

