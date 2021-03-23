Coronavirus

Texas joins states making vaccines available to all adults

Jennifer Lira, left, a childcare specialist in the Spring Branch Independent School District, receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination shot from nurse Carolyn Roy during a vaccination drive for education workers Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
by: Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is becoming the most populous state to make COVID-19 vaccines all adults.

That’s more than a month before President Joe Biden’s goal of making the shots available to anyone who wants one by May 1.

The announcement by state health officials Tuesday adds Texas to the rapidly growing list of states that are making the vaccine available to all adults.

The drastic expansion for the state’s nearly 30 million residents will begin Monday.

For the past two weeks, Texas has been the nation’s largest state with no coronavirus restrictions after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott repealed a mask mandate that has divided businesses and lifted limits on restaurant and retail occupancy.

