This vaccine series followed by this booster may be ideal formula for protection against COVID-19

Bottles of the three current COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer, with hypodermics needles, photographed at the COVID-19 vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in Los Angeles, on May 13, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images and CNN)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Getting vaccinated with the two-dose Pfizer series followed by a Johnson & Johnson booster may be an ideal formula to protect against COVID-19.

New research shows the combination elicited more protection against the original COVID-19 strains and subsequent mutations including beta and delta. This is compared to the two dose Pfizer series followed by a Pfizer booster.

“Within two weeks they both had a significant boost in the antibody levels when they used the same vaccine…the Pfizer vaccine,” Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health told News 8. “That boost was quite a bit higher to weeks later when they rechecked them a month later. There was actually [significantly more protection] in those who got the J&J vaccine.”

However, Doehring says if a person did not received the Pfizer two-dose vaccine followed by the Johnson & Johnson booster there is no need to be concerned. The key, he says, it to get your primary dosage followed by any booster, whether it be Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson when eligible.