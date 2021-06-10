Coronavirus

Trouble sleeping? You may have COVID-somnia

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Are you having trouble getting enough zzz’s? If so, you’re not alone.

Studies show many people across the country have reported cases of pandemic-induced insomnia. Scientists even have a name for it: COVID-somnia.

Disrupted sleep, they say, is linked to the emotional, financial and psychological stress as a result of the outbreak. People also fear being infected by the coronavirus.

In a recent study, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine surveyed 2,006 adults. Fifty-six percent of respondents reported having difficulty falling and staying asleep. This is compared to previous national surveys by the organization showing pre-pandemic insomnia rates between 10% and 30%.

Below is a list of tips courtesy of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how you can get better sleep.