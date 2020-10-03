Coronavirus

Trump campaign manager tests positive for COVID

President Donald Trump salutes as he boards Marine One as he leaves the White House to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
by: The Associated Press
(AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh has confirmed the news, which was first reported by Politico.

Politico said Stepien received his diagnosis Friday and is experiencing “mild flu-like symptoms.”

Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, also announced Friday that she had tested positive, joining Trump, the first lady, top Trump aide Hope Hicks and numerous others.

Stepien, who joined Trump at Tuesday’s first presidential debate, plans to quarantine until he recovers.

