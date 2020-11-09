US Sen. Todd Young self-quarantining after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Senator Todd Young, R-IN, speaks during a press conference after President Trumps Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed by the Senate as the 115th justice to the Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill, October 26, 2020. - The US Senate confirmed conservative jurist Amy Coney Barrett as the Supreme Court's newest justice, delivering a landmark and controversial win for President Donald Trump just eight days before the election. (Photo by Graeme JENNINGS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by GRAEME JENNINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Sen. Todd Young is self-quarantining after a staff member he met with tested positive for COVID-19, his office said in a statement Monday.

Young, a Republican from Indiana, has also canceled in-person activities until further notice.

The senator said he is not experiencing any symptoms and will be tested for the virus this week.

The staffer who tested positive met with Young last week in Indiana, the office said. No other information was provided about where the meeting was.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I have decided to self-quarantine to protect the health and safety of my fellow Hoosiers, Senate colleagues, and staff. I am feeling healthy, working from home, and not experiencing any symptoms, but I will be tested this week and halt all in-person activities until further notice,” Young said in the statement.