Vaccinated Kroger customers no longer required to wear masks in stores, effective Thursday

(WISH) — Kroger has updated its store mask policy.

Fully vaccinated Kroger customers will no longer need to wear a mask at the stores, effective Thursday. Most fully vaccinated associates will also no longer be required to wear masks.

The change in the policy was made in accordance to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Kroger’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marc Watkins, the company said.

The company also listened to input from customers and associates.

Beginning Thursday, fully vaccinated customers will not be required to wear a mask. Non-vaccinated associates will have to wear a mask, as well as all associates in the pharmacy and health care clinics.

Kroger is also requesting non-vaccinated customers to please continue to wear a mask.

Any Kroger facilities that fall under a state or local mask mandate will adhere to those requirements, the company said.