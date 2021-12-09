Coronavirus

Vaccine Central: Answering your questions on COVID-19, vaccines and boosters

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care at a COVID-19 extracts the last bit of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. The number of COVID-19 vaccinations is falling in the U.S. And some experts worry that the decision to give booster doses could end up hurting efforts to get the unvaccinated to take shots at all. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We want to answer your questions about COVID-19, vaccines and boosters for our Vaccine Central town hall.

We have some of the top medical officials in Indiana and around the country, including Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department and Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV medical expert and former U.S. Surgeon General.

We also spoke with with Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer with the Indiana Department of Health, on the status of COVID-19 in Indiana.

