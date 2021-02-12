Coronavirus

Walmart offering COVID-19 vaccine Friday

by: Brenna Donnelly
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Fifty Walmart pharmacies around central Indiana will begin administering the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

Indiana is one of 22 states beginning the rollout, after Walmart and Sam’s Club began the process with 11 other states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico earlier this year.

Walmart says its focus is on medically underserved communities, or areas of the state where a drive to a doctors office, hospital, or pharmacy can be lengthy.

Find the participating pharmacies in the image below.

A Sam’s Club membership is not required to receive a shot at Sam’s Club locations.

To schedule an appointment, visit the Walmart Vaccination Site, create an account and enter your zip code to find pharmacies near you.

Kroger pharmacies are already offering the shots. Walgreens and CVS began roll out Friday in several states, not including Indiana.

