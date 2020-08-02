Warren Central HS football player tests positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Warren Central High School football player has tested positive for coronavirus, the school district confirmed Sunday.

The district told close contacts with the student to quarantine for 14 days but did not provide details on whether any of those close contacts were other members of the football team.

Parents and caregivers have also been asked to monitor their children and tell the Athletic Department if they see symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the district said.

The high school’s 3,677 students and 178 full-time educators will return to school Thursday. Students in grades 6-12 in Warren Township schools will participate in an in-person and virtual alternating day schedule, according to the district’s reopening plan document that was revised July 28. A completely virtual option is also offered.

The district includes 14 schools, 11,830 students and 842 full-time educators.

Full statement from Warren Township schools:

After receiving confirmation that a student athlete on our football team tested positive for COVID-19, we initiated our response plan that includes communicating within 24 hours to those individuals who were in close contact with the student athlete. Based on guidance from the Indiana State Department of Health, we have directed close contacts to quarantine for 14 days. We are asking our parents/caregivers to monitor their children and notify our Athletic Department if symptoms consistent with COVID-19 appear. Dennis Jarrett, director of media and community relations

On Saturday, Southern Hancock schools confirmed that a New Palestine High School football player tested positive for COVID-19, days before school is set to begin for the district.

Also on Saturday, Elwood schools confirmed that multiple staff members had tested positive for the virus. Because a few staff of Elwood Junior Senior High School were in close contact with one of the diagnosed employees, students at that school will have e-learning days for the week of Aug. 3-7.

On Thursday night, in neighboring Greenfield-Central schools, the district confirmed a student tested positive for coronavirus on the first day of school.

Also on Thursday, the Avon school district in Hendricks County said it learned that an Avon High School staff member tested positive for COVID-19. A district spokesperson said that staff member had not been at the school during the week or been in close contact with any employees or students.

