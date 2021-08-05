Coronavirus

West Lafayette mayor apologizes for vulgarity about the unvaccinated

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis apologized on Thursday after expressing frustration about COVID-19 conspiracy theories during a Tippecanoe County Health Department briefing, saying those still unvaccinated believe the virus is fabricated and does not have any impact on their life.

“I lost my temper at a council meeting and I reference them as unvaccinated a******s and unfortunately that is sometimes accurate. That’s true. We all bear responsibility for the transmission of this virus,” Dennis said.

In a statement, the Republican mayor said he stood by his actions, “but with rightful regret for my words”:

“I feel deeply for all citizens of WL. We believe in science to know the weather tomorrow. We believe in the vaccines that ended polio. We are a global leader of science and technology because we follow the tenants of science. Our politics have divided us. I may have said some harsh words, but the citizens of West Lafayette are tired. Our partner in Purdue University worked tirelessly to protect the Purdue Pledge. We masked, we distanced, we closed our businesses to keep our citizens safe. We will welcome thousands of new and returning residents in a matter of days. How can I ask our citizens who have sacrificed, with our entire nation, to put themselves at greater risk. I stand by my actions, but with rightful regret for my words. I am vaccinated. My family is vaccinated. My grandson cannot be vaccinated. I ensure the health of my family and my community by encouraging you to do your part. Wear your mask and protect the people you love who cannot take the shot.” Mayor John Dennis -R, West Lafayette

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, 62% of West Lafayette’s 47906 ZIP code is fully vaccinated.