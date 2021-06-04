Coronavirus

West-side church to host pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A west-side church on Saturday will host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

And on Friday, a team of people went to the Haughville neighborhood to get the word out to as many people as possible.

“Let’s get vaccinated!” Pastor Ronald Covington of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church said.

A team of contact tracers from Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI joined health officials from the Marion County Public Health Department went from door to door Friday handing out flyers in both English and Spanish and telling people about the vaccine clinic.

“lt’s important so that community members can know that we all are invested in their safety, in fighting COVID-19. So, if they have questions or concerns, it gives us an opportunity with some of our contact tracers and nurses, who will be canvassing the community with us, to answer some of those questions,” said Shanel Poole, community engagement specialist for the Marion County Public Health Department.

Poole said they hope to vaccinate at least 200 people. Both the Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available, and all adults who get vaccinated receive a $10 gift card.

“We’ll accept people from everywhere, but we want to make sure we can get our surrounding community here. Give them an opportunity where they won’t have to go somewhere far. They can just come here to be able to get their vaccinations,” Covington said.

They team passed the flyers out to about 350 homes in the Haughville neighborhood Friday.

“If they believe it’s going to help, and it’s positive to the community and everybody feels safe, that’s fine,” said Tyler Moore, who received one of the flyers.

The clinic is a partnership with the Marion County Public Health Department and several west-side churches, including Ebenezer Baptist Church, New Light Missionary Baptist Church, New Direction Worship Center, and Promise Land Christian Community Church.

“My encouragement to those that are still hesitant is to come out and get informed. I think it’s important for them to talk to the medical experts and hear from others like Dr. Virginia Caine about what’s inside of the vaccine, what are the health benefits of the vaccine and how this vaccine can automatically protect you from death and hospitalization,” Poole said.

According to the Marion County Public Health Department, the COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the U.S. underwent rigorous testing, and months of data demonstrates their safety and high efficacy. The vaccine saves the body from the risk of fighting COVID unprepared by giving the immune system instructions to recognize and kill the virus if exposed. Receiving these vaccines will greatly reduce the risk of serious illness due to the virus.

The Marion County Public Health Department said those who previously tested positive for COVID-19 are still encouraged by medical professionals to receive the vaccine, as contracting the virus may only provide limited protection. It is important not to skip the second dose if receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: Vaccine-induced protection is much stronger and longer-lasting after the second dose. It is normal to feel some side effects after receiving the vaccine, which can include a fever, chills, tiredness, headache, or aching at the injection site. These side effects are signs that your body is building protection and typically go away in 24-48 hours.

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic information:

Saturday, June 5

Noon – 4 p.m.

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

1301 N. Goodlet Ave.

Walk-ins are welcome. Anyone who has unanswered questions or concerns about the vaccine or who wants to register can call the Health Department vaccine hotline at 317-221-2100 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.